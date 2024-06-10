Naxal problem now confined to only 5 J'khand districts: DGP

Ranchi, June 10 (PTI) Coordinated and concerted offensives against Naxalites in Jharkhand have restricted their activities to only five of the 24 districts, with Chaibasa being the most affected, DGP Ajay Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Continuous operations are underway to minimise the threat posed by the rebels, and their impact is evident in the state, Singh added.

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters after a review meeting on key issues including law and order, the Naxal menace, and crime control.

The DGP expressed confidence that the success of anti-Naxal operations would soon lead to a significant reduction in incidents.

Police have detailed information about Naxalites' movements and hideouts, and operations have been intensified accordingly, he added. Over 400 Naxalites were arrested last year, he said.

Singh also mentioned that special campaigns are ongoing to curb drug trafficking and actions have been taken against peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, resulting in substantial opium recoveries.

The Jharkhand High Court recently criticised the state government for its failure to effectively tackle drug trafficking.

Other issues discussed at the meeting included the recent Lok Sabha elections, crime control, law and order issues, and the registration and disposal of cases under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The Lok Sabha elections were incident-free. Discussions also covered the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for later this year," Singh added.

The meeting was attended by SPs from various districts, DIGs, IGs, and other senior officials. PTI NAM MNB