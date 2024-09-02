Naxal surrenders before security forces in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) A self-proclaimed 'area commander' of banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), surrendered before security forces in Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

The Naxal, identified as Rahul Ganjhu alias Khalil ji, joined the banned outfit in 2016.

He was wanted in 21 cases related to extortion, threats and encounters in different police stations in Ranchi and its surrounding areas, according to a police statement.

Ganjhu surrendered following the joint effort of Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) and CRPF, it stated. PTI SAN SAN ACD