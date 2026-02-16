Naxal violence to be vanquished by March 2026; Centre resolved to stop infiltrators: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that the Naxal violence in several states is breathing its last and would be eliminated by March 2026. Shah, addressing the Delhi Police Raising Day function here, also highlighted the Centre's resolve to develop a security system so strong that not even a single infiltrator can cross the borders. The last 12 years, since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been a "golden era" in the history of the country's internal security, Shah emphasised in a statement. The country faced three problems before 2014, including militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, Left-wing extremism, and the violence in the Northeast, he pointed out. Naxalism, which spread across 11 states, has always been a major challenge to the country's internal security, Shah said, adding that, "We are very close to completely eradicating Naxalism, and we will certainly succeed in making the entire country free from Naxal violence by March 31, 2026." In the Northeast as well, over 10,000 youth have laid down their arms and joined the mainstream, and through over 12 peace agreements, the Centre has done significant work in establishing peace, he stated. In the coming times, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will weave a network of CCTV cameras across the country to establish a new security system, Shah noted. "The entire focus of the MHA will remain on modernising the security system at every land border of the country, making the nation free from infiltrators, and full implementation of the three new Nyay Samhitas (criminal laws," he said. Shah lauded the Delhi Police on its Raising Day function for discharging its responsibilities with "excellence and success", highlighting the importance of the city's security meeting the highest global standards. Shah laid the foundation stones of various projects of the Delhi Police, including an integrated headquarters of its Special Cell. He also inaugurated the first phase of the Safe City Project, involving a modern command control centre with 21,000 CCTV cameras, out of which 10,000 went live in the initial phase. Shah added that the Safe City Project will significantly enhance Delhi's security in the coming days. PTI VIT VIT MPL MPL