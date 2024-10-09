Naxal with Rs 2 lakh bounty held in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Oct 9 (PTI) A 35-year-old Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

Madkam Shankar, an active member of platoon no. 9 under the Jagargunda area committee of Maoists, was held from the forest between Pusbaka and Gaganpalli villages under the Basaguda police station limits by a joint team of security personnel, a police official said.

Personnel belonging to the 210th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) and local police were involved in the action, he said.

Shankar was wanted in at least seven cases, including incidents of attacks on police teams, triggering IED blasts, murder and attempt to murder between 2012 and 2020 in the Basaguda area, the official said.

More than 700 Naxalites have been arrested so far this year in the Bastar division comprising seven districts including Bijapur. PTI COR TKP NSK