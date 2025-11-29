Naxalism alive in just some pockets of Chhattisgarh, will be eliminated by March 2026: Dy CM Sharma

Raipur, Nov 29 (PTI) Eighty per cent of the menace of Naxalism has been eradicated in Chhattisgarh, with just some pockets remaining in the western regions of Abhujmad as well as southern regions of Sukma and Bijapur districts, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Saturday.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026 and it will be successfully done within the stipulated time, said Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio in the BJP government in the state.

"Naxalism has been eradicated in Chhattisgarh by 80 per cent and only 20 per cent remains. It persists in some areas in the western regions of Abhujmad, in the southern regions of Sukma and Bijapur districts. Today, people in Bastar can finally breathe in the open air without fear," he said.

The situation would soon stabilise to the point where one can sit by the banks of the Indravati river (which flows through Bastar region) in the evening and enjoy a cup of tea, he said, adding the government firmly believes Bastar's 'jal, jungle, zameen' (water, forests and land) belong to the people of Bastar, especially its youth.

"A strong voice is emerging that Bastar's youth themselves will steer the future of the region. They say they will take care of Bastar. This is a matter of pride and immense satisfaction. The enthusiasm seen in 'Bastar Olympics' and 'Bastar Pandum' festival shows youth are prepared to take charge of the region," Sharma said.

All legal provisions related to empowering panchayats and gram sabhas would be implemented soon, the Deputy CM added.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the Centre has given permanent solutions to three major security hotspots - Left-Wing Extremism, the North-East, and Jammu & Kashmir, Sharma said, " I have heard that after taking charge of the Union Home Ministry for the first time, he (Shah) had emphasised that separate cells for Naxalism, the Northeast, and Jammu and Kashmir should be dissolved, as every part of the country should progress equally." "You can see the results today, Jammu and Kashmir has reached that stage. The insurgency in the Northeast has almost ended, and Naxalism too is on the verge of being eliminated. His courage in taking bold decisions and ensuring their implementation is exceptional," Sharma said praising Shah.

Shah made the remarks at the inaugural session of the 60th All India Conference of Director Generals / Inspector Generals of Police, which began on Friday at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur.

The Deputy CM said Chaitu, a Naxal leader from Telangana who headed the outlawed movement's Darbha division in Bastar and carried a reward of Rs 25 lakh, joined the mainstream along with nine associates in Jagdalpur on Friday.

"The government has made it clear that anyone wishing to surrender and return to the mainstream is welcome, and the government will take full responsibility for their rehabilitation, However, search operations and all necessary action to eliminate Naxalism will continue with full force," Sharma asserted.

Under the leadership of PM Modi and with the cooperation and clear strategy of Shah as well as guidance of the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Naxalism is on the verge of ending in Bastar and the entire country, Sharma said.

"Those who choose not to surrender and continue to take up arms will face an appropriate response from our well-equipped security forces," he warned. PTI TKP BNM