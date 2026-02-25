Naxalism being eliminated to boost agriculture, not to favour industrialists: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday rejected allegations that Naxalism was being eliminated in the state's Bastar region to pave the way for industrialists, calling it a misleading propaganda.

He emphasised that the government's focus is on agriculture, irrigation, tourism, and local employment.

"It is alleged that Naxalism is being eradicated there to settle industrialists. I want to tell the people of the state and Bastar that this is completely misleading propaganda," Sai said while replying to a debate on the motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the state assembly.

The chief minister said the government's objective is to promote agriculture in Bastar, expand irrigation facilities and generate employment through value addition to forest produce.

He added encouraging tourism by leveraging the region's dense forests and waterfalls, and promoting home-stay initiatives are also key priorities.

Referring to the March 31, 2026, deadline to eradicate Naxalism, Sai said the insurgency remained a major obstacle to development, but due to the strong will and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is now on the verge of elimination.

During his reply, Sai paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of security personnel involved in the battle against Maoists.

Emphasising that development is now reaching villages through the 'Niyad Nellanar Yojana', he claimed that even the mother of Hidma, a Central Committee member of the Maoists (who was killed in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh last year), is availing treatment at a hospital opened by the government.

Targeting the previous Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel, Sai alleged that corruption during its five-year tenure had "hollowed out" the state.

He said scams related to coal, liquor, the Mahadev betting app and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds had surfaced, adding that funds lost to corruption earlier are now being deposited in the exchequer and used for running welfare schemes.

Sai also said that the excise revenue, which stood at Rs 5,110 crore in 2021 under the Congress rule, has increased to Rs 11,000 crore in 2025-26 under his government.

Similarly, mineral revenue has risen from Rs 12,305 crore in 2021-22 to an estimated Rs 16,500 crore in 2025-26, he added.

"The previous Congress government had constituted Yuva Mitra Clubs in the name of Rajiv Gandhi, but corruption plagued them as well. The Yuva Mitra Club's expenditures were only visible at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rallies," Sai said while targeting the Congress over factionalism for power.

In a veiled swipe at ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel and his political rival T.S. Singh Deo, Sai said a tug-of-war over the two-and-a-half-year formula (for the chief minister's post) continued throughout the term, affecting the common people.

"I am proud that our government has cleaned up the filth of corruption that spread during the Congress regime. It used to be said that in corruption cases, the small fish were caught and the crocodiles were released, but now those crocodiles who looted the state are behind bars. The remaining ones will soon be behind bars," he added.

Sai said those involved in corruption during the Congress rule were now behind bars, with more action to follow.

Earlier, senior Congress MLA and former minister Kawasi Lakhma said the Centre and state governments deserved appreciation for effective action against Naxalism.

He added that a new fear has emerged among tribals who are concerned about the protection of forests, Abujhmad, and Bailadila.

"For tribals, forests are not merely land but a matter of faith and livelihood," he said.

He also alleged that farmers are facing severe distress and claimed that they have been finding it difficult to sell their paddy.

Referring to rising incidents of crime, rape and firing in the state, Lakhma alleged that Chhattisgarh is falling behind other states in terms of law and order.

After the discussion, the motion of thanks on the Governor's address was passed in the assembly.

Lakhma, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January last year in connection with an alleged liquor scam, was recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court. PTI TKP NSK