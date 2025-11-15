Naxalism breathing its last in Chhattisgarh, 2,000 cadres surrendered in almost two years: CM Sai

Jagdalpur, Nov 15 (PTI) Naxalism is "breathing its last" in Chhattisgarh with more than 2,000 cadres laying down their arms in the last two years, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Saturday, highlighting the role of the state's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have resolved to eliminate Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026.

Addressing an event to mark the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Jagdalpur, Sai stated that the Bastar region will witness rapid development once Naxalism is uprooted.

"Naxalism is breathing its last. Naxal cadres have been surrendering in large numbers. We have introduced an effective surrender and rehabilitation policy, and it is yielding results. More than 2,000 surrenders (of Naxalites) have taken place in around two years since the BJP was elected to power in December 2023," he said.

Sai said the government has been providing employment-linked skill development training to cadres who have laid down their arms and are being provided monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 during the training period.

"Chhattisgarh used to be the most affected state, but due to the double-engine government, our security forces have been fighting against the (Naxal) menace with full preparedness. The resolution will be fulfilled, and after that, Bastar will witness rapid development," he added.

Sai said development has reached 327 villages in Bastar under the Niyad Nellanar Scheme, providing road connectivity, electricity, water supply, schools, hospitals, ration distribution facilities, and telecom networks.

He said the state government has been promoting the immense tourism potential in Bastar and has accorded industry status to tourism under its new industrial policy.

"Bastar and Surguja divisions are highlighted in the new industry policy. The government is committed to the development of tribal society," Sai added.

Last year, Bastar Olympics (sports event) was organised with the participation of 1.65 lakh people, which has increased to 3 lakh registrations this year, the chief minister said, adding that Bastar Pandum festival will also be organised.

Sai said people in the region are keen to join the mainstream of development and free themselves from Naxalism influence. The government is fully committed to fulfilling these aspirations, he added.

He also highlighted various works being carried out under the Centre's Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM JANMAN schemes in the state and the country.

Sai said the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is being celebrated across all districts in the state with participation from ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives.

The state-level closing ceremony of the celebration will be held on November 20 in Ambikapur (Surguja district), where President Droupadi Murmu will be present as the chief guest, he added.