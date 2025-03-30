Naxalism flourished due to Congress' policies: Modi

Bilaspur, Mar 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Naxalism got encouragement for decades in Chhattisgarh and other states due to policies of Congress which deprived people of development.

Addressing a public meeting in Mohbhattha village in Bilaspur district, Modi said the situation is rapidly changing and a new era of peace is setting in Naxal-hit areas.

He laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects of more than Rs 33,700 crore related to various sectors.

Targeting Congress, Modi said even the biggest treasury becomes empty due to dishonesty and brain like Congress.

"Over the decades, Naxalism got encouragement in many states including Chhattisgarh due to policies of Congress. Whichever region lagged in development, Naxalism flourished. What did the party that ran the government for 60 years do? It declared such districts as backward and turned away from its responsibility," he said.

He said many mothers lost their sons and sisters lost their brothers due to Maoist violence.

"The indifference of erstwhile governments was like adding fuel to the fire. You have also suffered it (the Naxal menace). The (previous) Congress government never took care of amenities of poor tribals," Modi said, highlighting the Centre's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Modi said those who lie about social justice are the same people who had forgotten the tribal society. "This is why I say 'Modi takes care of those who were ignored'," he said.

He said the situation in Chhattisgarh has been rapidly changing under the double-engine government.

"Due to development and welfare efforts, a new era of peace is seen in the Naxal-affected areas. In December, I spoke about the Bastar Olympics in the 'Mann Ki Baat' episode.

"The participation of thousands of youths in the Bastar event is proof of an imminent change in Chhattisgarh. I can see a bright future for the state's youths," Modi added.

He said the BJP government not only builds houses for people but also ensures enriching the lives of residents.

"In our tradition, giving shelter to anyone is considered a great virtue, but what can be more joyful than when someone's dream of having a house is fulfilled? Today, on the auspicious day of Navratri and (Hindu) New Year, 3 lakh poor families of Chhattisgarh are entering their new homes," he said.

Modi said the housing dreams of the poor people went missing in files during the previous (Congress) government, but the BJP government fulfilled their dream. He said constructing lakhs of houses under the PMAY increases employment and business potential in respective areas.

He said people's trust in the BJP is growing because the government fulfilled every promise it had made to the people.

Modi accused the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh of committing scams in recruitment exams.

"Many scams took place in recruitment exams during the Congress rule. The BJP government has ordered an inquiry into these scams and our government has been transparently conducting exams. The output of these honest efforts is the surge in people's trust in the BJP," he said.

He said the success in local body elections held in Chhattisgarh after the assembly and Lok Sabha polls underscores people's full support for the efforts of the BJP government.

Modi said Chhattisgarh had to be carved out as a separate state because of the lack of development during Congress' rule.

"Development work could not be done during the Congress rule and whatever works were accomplished, Congress used them to commit scams," he said, highlighting 100% electrification of the rail network in Chhattisgarh under the BJP rule.

Modi said Congress was never concerned about people, unlike BJP which cares for people's life, facilities, and their children. We are taking development schemes to every village of Chhattisgarh".

He pointed out that 2025 is the silver jubilee year of Chhattisgarh's formation and the birth centenary year of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji.

"The Chhattisgarh government has been celebrating the 25th year of the state's formation as the Atal Nirman Varsh. The foundation stone laying and inauguration of infra projects today is a part of our resolve that 'humne banaya hai, hum hi sawarenge'," he said.

Targeting Congress, Modi said, "If there is dishonesty in the mind and brain like Congress, even the biggest treasury becomes empty. Due to this, development couldn't reach tribal areas under Congress rule".

Modi said the BJP government is setting up power plants in Chhattisgarh and focusing on electricity generation using solar energy.

"Another example of good intentions is the gas pipeline. The previous government didn't spend the required funds on gas pipelines. Our government is laying gas pipelines in Chhattisgarh which will reduce the compulsion to transport petroleum products through tracks," he said.

Modi said the government has set a target to supply piped gas to more than 2 lakh houses. "The gas availability will ensure the establishment of new industries in Chhattisgarh".

"Chhattisgarh is full of resources, dreams, and potential. When we celebrate 50 years of its formation after 25 years, it should be among the leading states," he added.

Modi paused his speech midway after a girl holding his sketch painting grabbed his attention. He asked security personnel to fetch the sketch and thanked the girl. He asked her to put her name and address on the back of the sketch, saying he would write a letter to her. PTI TKP VT NSK