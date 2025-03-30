Naxalism got encouragement for decades due to Congress' policies: Narendra Modi

Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Naxalism got encouragement for decades in Chhattisgarh and other states due to policies of Congress.

Addressing a public meeting in Mohbhattha village in Bilaspur district, Modi said the situation is rapidly changing and a new era of peace is setting in Naxal-affected areas.

"Over the decades, Naxalism got encouragement in many states including Chhattisgarh due to policies of Congress. Whichever region lagged in development, Naxalism flourished there, but what did the party that ran the government for 60 years do? It declared such districts as backward and turned away from its responsibility," he said.

He said many mothers lost their beloved sons and many sisters lost their brothers (in Maoist violence).

"The indifference of erstwhile governments was like adding fuel to the fire. You (Chhattisgarh) have also suffered it (the Naxal menace). The (previous) Congress government never took care of amenities of poor tribals," Modi said and listed the Centre's initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which gives free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh..

The PM said under the double-engine government, the situation in Chhattisgarh has been rapidly changing.

"Due to development and welfare efforts, a new era of peace is being seen in the naxal-affected areas," Modi said, adding that Naxalism got encouragement due to the policies of Congress.

He said the BJP government not only builds houses for people but also ensures enriching lives of residents.

He said dreams of lakhs of people to get pucca houses remained on paper when Congress was in power.

"The housing dreams of the poor people went missing in files during the previous (Congress) government, but the BJP government has fulfilled this dream. Our government not only makes houses but also makes (enriches) lives of people who live there," he added.

Modi said people's trust in the BJP is growing because the government has fulfilled every promise it had made to the people.

He slammed Congress, saying Chhattisgarh had to be made a separate state as development was not taking place during Congress' rule in the region.

"Congress never took care of your lives and amenities," he said.