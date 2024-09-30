Naxalism in final phase, will be uprooted in one-and-a-half years: CRPF ADG

Bhopal, Sep 30 (PTI) Naxalism is largely confined to two or three districts of Chhattisgarh and left-wing extremism will become history in the next one-and-a-half years, asserted a top officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday.

Amit Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of the CRPF, which is among security forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations, noted the Naxal movement is in its last phase.

"The Naxalite movement is passing through its last phase. In the national scenario, except for two or three districts of Chhattisgarh, it is in complete control in all other areas," Kumar told reporters in response to a question.

The ADG was the chief guest at the passing out parade of a new batch of sub-inspectors at CRPF's Recruitment Training Centre at Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch town, around 400km from state capital Bhopal.

He maintained that some other states, which used to be affected by left-wing extremism in the past like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala have now become Naxal-free.

One Naxal group is active in part of one district of Jharkhand in addition to two to three districts of Chhattisgarh, Kumar said.

The CRPF officer noted that there was a time when as many as 120 districts across the country were affected by the armed Maoist movement.

Now, the footprints of Naxalism have been reduced to just a handful of districts and that, too, in some parts of these districts, he said.

"This (Naxalism) will be part of history in one to one-and-a-half years," Kumar emphasised. PTI ADU RSY