Naxalism may end in Chhattisgarh before March 2026 deadline, says Sai; invites Gujarat investors

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Naxalism may end in Chhattisgarh before the March 2026 deadline set by the Centre, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday, appealing to industrialists from Gujarat to invest in the state without any fear.

Addressing the 'Chhattisgarh Investor Connect' event here on his second and last day of his Gujarat summit, Sai said Naxalism had stalled industrial development in the mineral-rich state, which has huge potential.

Eight Gujarat-based firms signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Chhattisgarh government to invest Rs 33,000 crore in the state, said Sai during his interaction with the media after the event.

In his address to investors, Sai said that Chhattisgarh had lagged due to Naxalism.

"Chhattisgarh is a mineral-rich state, and it has a huge potential in terms of industrial development. However, the development was stalled due to Naxalism. In January 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target of eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026," Sai said in his address.

"We are succeeding in our mission, and many key Maoists were also neutralised recently. I can see that Naxalism may end before the deadline set by the Centre. I urge investors from Gujarat to start their business in Chhattisgarh. Our industries department will extend all necessary help to you," he said.

He said Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals worth Rs 7 lakh crore in the last 10 months, and such events are being held in different states to attract investment.

Speaking to reporters, Sai said Naxalism was the biggest hurdle in Chhattisgarh's development, and it is now being taken care of under Shah and PM Modi, both sons of Gujarat.

"We are confident that Chhattisgarh will achieve new heights once Naxalism comes to an end. Thanks to our rehabilitation policy, many Naxalites have given up arms. We provide them with cash, land and a house in return. Villages are also provided with amenities like water, electricity and ration," Sai said.