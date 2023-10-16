Naxalite arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 16 (PTI) A self-styled area commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a banned Naxal outfit, was arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday, police said.

The rebel was identified as Maheswar Ram (34). A pistol, live cartridges and a diary were recovered from him, Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar told PTI.

"We got a tip-off that Ram was at his home in Bhawanrdah village under Hariharganj police station area. We formed a team and conducted a raid in the village and arrested the extremist," he said.

Earlier on October 13, police arrested five members of the banned outfit, including two self-styled sub-zonal commanders, in Chatra district. Several firearms, including a US-made rifle, cartridges and pamphlets of the organisation were seized from their possession, a police officer said. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB