Naxalite camp busted by Gadchiroli cops on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

Gadchiroli, Jun 7 (PTI) A Naxalite camp was busted in Gadchiroli along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, though the ultras managed to escape into the forest taking advantage of the tough terrain, a senior police official said on Friday.

The camp at Bhimankhoji was busted after a tip off was received about the presence of armed cadres of the outlawed movement's Tipagad and Kasansur 'dalam', following which a team of C-60 commandos and Gyarapatti-based CRPF 113A company launched an operation on Thursday evening under Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chinta, informed SP Neelotpal.

"Due to the tough terrain, the ultras managed to escape into the forest after spotting the C-60 commandos. We seized six pitthus (sack bags used by Maoists), items like books, medicines and cooked meals etc. The operation team reached the nearest armed outpost (AOP) on Friday morning," the SP said.

This is the third anti-Naxalite operation carried out by the district police in the last three days, the official added. PTI COR CLS BNM