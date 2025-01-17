Naxalite carrying reward of Rs 8 lakh held after gunfight in Chhattisgarh; weapons seized

Kanker, Jan 17 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh was arrested after a gunfight and weapons were recovered from him in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh on Friday, a police official said.

Rakesh alias Motiram Usendi (39) was apprehended from the forested hills of Sitram village under Chhotebethiya police station limits after an exchange of fire between personnel of District Reserve Guard, 47th and 94th battalion of Border Security Force and the ultras, he said.

The District Reserve Guard and BSF personnel were out on anti-Naxal operation based on inputs about the presence of armed Maoists of the 'Rawghat/Partapur Area Committee' in the area, he said.

"Usendi was platoon number 2 commander under military company 5 of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). He had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. The intermittent exchange of fire lasted for an hour. Usendi was held while his accomplices fled," the official said.

Seven barrel grenade launchers (BGL), a muzzle loading rifle, a country-made airgun, a drill machine, an air gun, a digital multimeter, Maoist uniform and other items were recovered from him, the official said. PTI COR BNM