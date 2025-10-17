Naxalite carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Sukma, Oct 17 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

Muchaki Manga (24) was allegedly involved in the murder of a villager and planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police nabbed him in the forested area between Uskawaya and Nulkatong villages on Thursday, an official said.

The security personnel had got a tip-off about a Maoist team arriving in the area to plant an IED near the security camp located between the two villages, he said.

Muchaki was a member of a Local Oragnisation Squad (LOS) under the Konta Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist group, the official said.

He was involved in the planting of IEDs to target security personnel this year and the murder of a villager last year, the official added.

Security personnel recovered 10 gelatin rods, six detonators, two chargers, 1 kg gun powder, safety fuse wire, electric wire, a knife and Maoist banners from a dump in the forest between Kindrelpad and Nulkatong villages on the basis of information provided by Muchaki, he said.

The arrested Naxalite was presented before a local court which sent him in judicial remand.