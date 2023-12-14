Naxalite carrying Rs 14 lakh reward killed in encounter with police in MP's Balaghat district

Bhopal/Balaghat, Dec 14 (PTI) A hardcore Naxalite carrying a joint reward of Rs 14 lakh across three states was killed in an encounter with personnel of an elite combat unit of the Madhya Pradesh police in Balaghat district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

The rebel, Madkam Hidma alias Chaitu, was in his early 30s and originally hailed from Mirtur in Bijapur district of adjoining Chhattisgarh, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of the state police's Hawk Force gunned down Hidma in an exchange of fire in the Khamkodadar forest area under Gadhi police station limits of Balaghat district, said the officer.

The slain Naxalite was involved in multiple attacks on security forces in insurgency-affected areas, he said.

Advertisment

Hidma was carrying a joint reward of Rs 14 lakh on his head across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, said a statement issued by state police headquarters in Bhopal.

The Naxalite was a close associate of Rajesh alias Dama, a Special Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) active in the Gondia-Rajnandgaon-Balaghat (GRB) division (spread across Maharashtra, MP and Chhattisgarh), it said.

Hidma's brother, identified as Seetu Madkam, is also a Naxalite and functions as a 'deputy commander' of a Maoist platoon, said the statement.

So far in 2023, three major actions were taken against Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh in which four hardcore rebels, including two women, were eliminated, it added.

A reward of Rs 14 lakh each was announced for information leading to their capture by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh governments, the statement added. PTI MAS COR RSY