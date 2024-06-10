Naxalite carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Jun 10 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Monday, an official said.

Kishor alias Mukesh Kannake (37), a resident of Nelgunda in Bhamragadh tehsil, surrendered before the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the official said.

Kannake, who carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was involved in arson, encounters, and murders, among other offences, he said.

The surrendered Naxalite will receive Rs 4.5 lakh as per the rehabilitation policy of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the official said.

As per a release issued by the superintendent of police, due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations conducted by the Gadchiroli police, 15 hardcore Naxalites have surrendered in the district since 2022. PTI COR CLS ARU