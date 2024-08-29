Naxalite carrying Rs 24 lakh bounty held in Bijapur district; he was involved in 35 incidents

Bijapur, Aug 29 (PTI) A hardcore Naxalite, involved in nearly three dozen incidents of Maoist violence and carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 24 lakh in two states, was arrested on Thursday in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a senior police official said.

Sainu Munshi Jetti alias Vikash (35) was apprehended by security forces from a forest near Bhatpalli village under Bhairamgarh police station limits, he said.

The Chhattisgarh Armed Force's 13/E battalion and local police took him into custody when he was being shifted to a hospital in Jagdalpur city for medical treatment. Security personnel seized Rs 80,000 in cash, Maoist uniform, Naxal literature, pamphlets, notebook and medicines from Vikash, the official said.

As the arrested Naxalite shared good bonding with another insurgent Dileep Bedja, the latter called him for medical treatment and provided him money, he added.

Vikash was active as an Aheri Dalam Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) under the South Gadchiroli Division of the outlawed outfit Community Party of India (Maoist), the official informed.

He carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh in Maharashtra and Rs 8 lakh in Chhattisgarh, he added.

The arrested Naxalite was involved in more than 35 incidents of Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana, the official said.

He was produced before a special court set up to deal with National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases and sent to prison. PTI COR RSY