Naxalite carrying Rs 6 lakh bounty surrenders before police in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, May 28 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 6 lakh surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, an official said.

Ganesh Gatta Punem (35), a resident of neighbouring Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, surrendered before Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Jagdish Meena, a release by the police stated.

Punem was recruited as a member of the supply team with Bhamramgadh LOS in 2017 and was promoted to deputy commander of the team in 2018.

He was involved in encounters in Mirtur and Timmenar in Bijapur in 2017 and 2022 respectively, the release said.

Punem cited lack of medical facilities and misappropriation of development funds by senior cadres, among other reasons for his surrender, police said.

The surrendered Naxalite will receive Rs 5 lakh as per the state and Centre's rehabilitation policy, it stated.

As per the release, 14 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police in the last two years.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal has assured all necessary assistance to those willing to surrender and join the mainstream society. PTI COR CLS ARU