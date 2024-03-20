Naxalite carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Sukma district

Sukma, Mar 20 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, an official said.

Samaiya Sodhi (30), who was active in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border areas and allegedly involved in attacks on security personnel, turned himself in before senior police officials, citing his disappointment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology, he said.

Sodhi said he was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive for Naxalites, 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means 'new dawn, new beginning'), the official added.

He joined Maoist ranks in 2008 and worked in various capacities, he said.

Sodhi was a People's Party Committee member of the Central Regional Command (CRC) company No. 2 of the outlawed Naxalite organisation, the official said.

He was allegedly involved in several incidents of Naxalite attacks on security personnel between 2015 and 2021 in Bijapur, Kanker and Sukma districts, he said.

The surrendered Naxalite carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, the official added.

Sodhi will be provided facilities as per provisions of the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official said. PTI COR RSY