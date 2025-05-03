Naxalite gunned down in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Gariaband, May 3 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Saturday.

The gunfight took place on Friday night in a forest under the Jugad police station limits where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

He said after the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite and a firearm were recovered from the spot.

The official said a search operation was underway in the area.