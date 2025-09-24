Naxalite held in UP village

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Naxalite, who was involved in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand recently, from a village here, officials said.

Umesh Kharwar was arrested on Tuesday. He was carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh on his head.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said Kharwar was a part of a group of Naxalites involved in a shootout with security forces in Palamu on September 14.

Although several Naxalites were captured during that encounter, Kharwar managed to escape.

The Jharkhand ATS received intelligence that the fugitive had entered Uttar Pradesh. This information was shared with the UP ATS, which used mobile surveillance and other intelligence-gathering methods to locate him, officials said.

The operation was carried out without informing the local Sonbhadra police, and Kharwar was taken directly to Lucknow following his arrest.