Naxalite held with explosives in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada, Aug 27 (PTI) A 41-year-old Naxalite was arrested with explosives in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

Security forces seized 80 arrow bombs, a gelatin rod, two detonators, firecrackers and Maoist literature from him.

Hemla Nanda was nabbed this morning by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and the 11th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from the forests between Nahadi and Chhotehidma villages under the Aranpur police station limits during the search operation, an official said.

The joint team was out on a search operation on Saturday following a tip-off about the presence of armed senior Naxalite cadres of Malanger Area Committee in the Aranpur area, he added.

Nanda was active as a member of the Gumodi Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS) of the outlawed Maoist organisation, the official said.

He was sent to jail by the local court. PTI COR NSK