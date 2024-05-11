Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 11 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forests along the border of Dhamatri and Gariaband districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The gunfight occurred in the afternoon when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Dhamtari was out on an anti-Naxalite operation along the inter-district border, Dhamtari Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite was recovered from the spot, located more than 150 km from the capital Raipur, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, and a search is underway in the nearby areas, the official said.

As many as 104 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state.

On Friday, 12 Naxalites were gunned down by security forces in a 12-hour operation in Bijapur district. PTI TKP ARU