Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker, Mar 16 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Saturday, police said.

The gun battle occurred in the forest near Chilparas village under the Koyalibeda police station area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the operation, he said.

After the guns fell silent, the body of a Naxalite, along with a weapon and explosive materials, were recovered from the spot, the official said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, and a search operation is underway in the area, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have established the identity of two Naxalites killed in an encounter with the police in Bijapur district on Friday, another officer said.

The deceased Naxalites Suresh Muhanda (30) and Sannu Muhanda (20) were residents of Hingmeta village where the gunfight occurred, he said.

Suresh worked with the Indravati area committee of Maoists for 10 years and was active as a militia commander, while Sannu had joined the outlawed outfit five years ago and was a militia member, the official said. PTI COR TKP ARU