Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada, Mar 19 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place in the morning in a forest near Purangel village under Kirandul police station area when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force's 111th, 230th, 231st battalions were involved in the operation, he said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a male Naxalite, a weapon, some explosives and other Naxal belongings were recovered from the spot, the official said.

A number of Naxalites were also reported to be injured in the gun battle, he said.

The identity of the killed Naxalite was yet to be ascertained, the SP said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area.

On Saturday, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter in the state's Kanker district.

Two Naxalites were killed in a similar incident in Bijapur district on Friday. PTI COR TKP GK