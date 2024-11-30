Naxalite killed in gunfight with police in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Nov 30 (PTI) A Naxalite was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The gunfight broke out in Tomrom village in the Tebo police station area after a police team that went to the spot on the basis of a tip-off intercepted members of the proscribed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), they said.

The deceased was identified as PLFI's 'area commander' Radung Bodra alias Lamboo, a resident of Jikilata village in Bandgaon police station area, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

He was wanted in 29 criminal cases registered in West Singhbhum and Khunti districts, the officer said.

Advertisment

He said inputs were received on Friday that Lamboo along with three-four members of his squad were seen in the Tebo forest.

They were there to execute some plan, he claimed.

Accordingly, a special operation team of the police was sent to the spot to initiate necessary action, he said.

Advertisment

On seeing the police, the ultras started firing from the bank of the Roro river, forcing the personnel to retaliate in self-defence, the SP said.

"The PLFI members, however, made a hasty retreat under mounting pressure taking advantage of dense forest and hills," he said.

Later, the police team recovered Lamboo's body from the spot along with arms and ammunition, he added.

Advertisment

Among the items seized were two pistols, four live cartridges of 7.65 mm bore, two empty cartridges, a receipt book of PLFI, seven mobile phones and 10 sim cards, Shekhar said. PTI BS SOM