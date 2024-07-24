Naxalite surrenders in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Jul 24 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head on Wednesday surrendered before security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said.

Lachhu Kariya Tado (45), a member of the Bhamragad LOS (Local Organisation Squad) of the Naxalites, surrendered before police and Central Reserve Police Force officials.

Tado was involved in arson and other cases of violence, a release issued by the district superintendent of police said.

He will receive Rs 4.5 lakh for rehabilitation under the state and Central schemes.

As many as 22 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before Gadchiroli Police in the last one and a half years, officials claimed. PTI COR CLS KRK