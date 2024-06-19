Naxalite surrenders in Maharashtra's Gondia district

Gondia, June 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old Naxalite with a reward of Rs 7 lakh on his head surrendered in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday, police said.

Bichem Suklu Punem alias Sanjay, resident of Pusnaar village in Gangalur tehsil of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, was active as a Naxalite since 2013.

He had served as bodyguard of senior Naxalite Pahadsingh and was associated with Darekasa Dalam of Maoists, said district Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pingle.

He was also involved in skirmishes with police in Murkotdoh, Tekatola under Salekasa police station limits and in Kosabi forest range within Chichgarh police station limits, the official said.

Punem was fed up with violence and exploitation of tribal youths by senior Naxalite leaders, the official said, adding that he will get benefits as per the government's rehabilitation scheme for surrendered Naxalites. PTI COR KRK