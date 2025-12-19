Naxalite, wanted in 35 criminal cases, surrenders in Jharkhand

Latehar, Dec 19 (PTI) A Naxalite, who was wanted in 35 criminal cases, surrendered before the police in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, officials said.

Alok Yadav, alias Chandrashekhar Kumar Yadav, hailed from Bhagia village in the Balumath police station area, they said.

He was an active member of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), they added.

"He was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. In all, 35 criminal cases were pending against him at several police stations in Latehar, Chatra, and Ranchi," Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said.

"Yadav handed over a country-made pistol, four cartridges, two camouflaged shirts, and other personal items to the police," he added.

The Naxalite was handed a cheque of Rs 1 lakh under the 'Nai Disha' scheme of the state government for such surrenders.