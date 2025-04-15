Naxalite with Rs 5 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh

Manpur (Chhattisgarh), Apr 15 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Tuesday, officials said.

Rupesh Mandavi alias Sukhdev turned himself in before the police, citing disillusionment with the "hollow" and "inhuman" Maoist ideology and growing differences within the Naxalite outfit, an official said.

He was also impressed by the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy as well as the district police's surrender campaign 'Operation Prayaas', the police said.

Sukhdev, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, joined the Naxalite movement in 2012.

He was active as Kotari Area Committee member and Local Organisation Squad deputy commander under the Rajnandgaon-Kanker Border division of the outlawed Maoist movement, the official said.

He was provided an assistance of Rs 50,000 and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the police added. PTI COR GK