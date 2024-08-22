Naxalite with Rs 5 lakh bounty surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari, Aug 22 (PTI) A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Thursday, a police official said.

Ajay alias Aghan (26) was active as "deputy commander" and area committee member of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Sitanadi, the official said.

He joined the outlawed movement as a "bal sangham" member in 2010 and was involved in cases of murder, attacks on security forces, planting IED to target security personnel and other instances of Maoist violence between 2017 and 2021, the official added.

The ultra, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, surrendered citing disappointment with the Maoist ideology and exploitation by senior leaders of the movement, the official informed.

He was given Rs 25,000 as aid and will be rehabilitated as per the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official said. PTI COR BNM