Naxalite with Rs 6 lakh reward on head arrested in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

Gadchiroli, Oct 17 (PTI) A Naxalite with a reward of Rs 6 lakh on his head was arrested in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, police said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police launched an operation to nab Messo Kawdo (50), resident of Rekhabhatal in Etapalli tehsil of the district, after receiving a tip-off that he had been spotted in Jajawandi-Doddur forest area, said a release here.

Personnel of C-60, a special anti-Naxalite commando force of Maharashtra, local police and CRPF took part in the operation, said the release, issued by district superintendent of police Neelotpal.

Kawdo allegedly stated during questioning that he was working as a member of the Naxalites' supply team since 2017, and was involved in the supply of explosives in Abujhmaad area.

He was also allegedly involved in two encounters with Maharashtra police, including one with C-60 teams on March 31 in which a `deputy commander' of Tipagad Dalam of the Naxalites was neutralised, the release said.

He was also wanted in connection with the murder of two civilians in Gadchiroli and further probe was on, it added. PTI COR CLS KRK