Naxalites accuse surrendered ultra of being police informer, kill him in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Jul 26 (PTI) Naxalites killed a surrendered ultra in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli after accusing him of being an informer, a police official said on Friday.

Jaggu alias Jairam Gavde was attacked and killed on Thursday night near a primary health centre on Aarewada-Hiddur road by a group of Naxalites, the official said.

Gavde, a resident of Aarewada in the district's Bhamragadh, and his wife Raso alias Deve Pungati had surrendered in 2017 and were now engaged in farming, a statement from the office of the superintendent of police said.

He and his wife were members of the Bhamragadh 'dalam' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) from 2007, the statement added.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the assailants, the official added. PTI CLS BNM