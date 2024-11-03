Naxalites attack 2 cops, flee with AK-47, SLR in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Two Chhattisgarh police constables were injured when Naxalites, dressed as civilians, attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in the insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday morning, an official said.

The Naxalites also took away the service rifles of the two personnel following the incident which took place when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village, he said.

A small ‘action team’ of Naxalites (typically comprising four-five cadres) suddenly attacked the two constables – Kattam Deva and Sodhi Kanna – with sharp-edged weapons and then escaped with their rifles, an AK-47 and one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), the police official said.

Other security personnel deployed there launched a search for the attackers, he said.

Both injured constables, posted at Jagargunda police station, were initially admitted to a local hospital. They were later airlifted to Raipur and admitted to a private hospital in the state capital, the official said.

A doctor attending to the injured constables said both are out of danger.

Naxalites, dressed as civilians, have several times in the past targeted security personnel at weekly markets in Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Sukma.