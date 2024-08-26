Naxalites brand man police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, kill him in kangaroo court

Bijapur, Aug 26 (PTI) A man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district after they accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Monday.

Situ Madvi was killed near his native Jaigur village under Bhairamgarh police station limits in a kangaroo court held by the ultras on Sunday morning, the official said.

"As per preliminary information, Naxalites took Madvi and one more person along with them. They freed the other villager but killed Madvi in their so-called jan adalat (people's court). The outlawed CPI (Maoist) Bhairamgarh area committee dropped pamphlets at the spot claiming they killed Madvi for being a police informer," the official said. PTI COR TKP BNM