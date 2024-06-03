Naxalites drag man out of home, kill him on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), Jun 3 (PTI) Naxalites dragged a 45-year-old man out of his house in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district and killed him while claiming he was a police informer, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the victim, identified as Shaluram Potai, was at his home in Maspur village, he said and denied the claim of Naxalites.

The official said Naxalites killed the innocent villager out of frustration to thwart development works in the area and create an atmosphere of terror.

As per preliminary information, 15-20 armed Naxalites clad in 'uniform' surrounded Potai's house and dragged him out on a street while he was having dinner, the official said.

Naxalites brutally thrashed him in front of his family and other locals and killed him before leaving the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he added.

The Kutul area committee of Maoists left pamphlets at the spot in which they claimed Potai was acting as a police informer, the official said while denying the deceased's link with police.

The official said Naxalites killed the villager to thwart development works in the area.

"A police camp was set up two months back in Maspur village to facilitate the development works. After opening of the camp, a road was built from Sonpur village to Maspur and even a culvert was constructed on Metanar rivulet there. Two days back, road construction work from Maspur to Horadi was started," the official said.

A day after the start of road construction work in the village, Naxalites killed the villager, which clearly showed they were afraid of losing ground in the area and wanted to obstruct the development works, he said.