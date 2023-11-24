Naxalites gunned down villager over support for mining project in Gadchiroli

Nagpur, Nov 24 (PTI) Naxalites allegedly shot and killed a village patil and beat up a few villagers for supporting a mining project in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Titola village in Etapalli tehsil of the district on Thursday night, an official said.

Armed Naxalites barged into the house of Lalsu Velda (63), a village patil, and shot him dead. They also beat up a few villagers, he said, adding that the victim's son is a policeman.

The Naxalites accused the villagers of supporting the Surjagarh iron ore mines project in Hedari, around 200 km from here, the official said.

Advertisment

In a leaflet found at the crime scene, the Gadchiroli Division Committee of Naxalites claimed responsibility for the murder and pointed fingers at the deputy superintendent of Hedari and local leaders for supporting the mining project, he said.

They also warned that tribals were engaged in a fierce battle to protect their resources, and people working against their interests would face consequences, the official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli Neelotpal said the police have intensified security measures in the district and a thorough probe will be conducted into the incident. PTI COR ARU