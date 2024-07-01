Naxalites kill brother of cop in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur, Jul 1 (PTI) Naxalites abducted a policeman's brother and killed him in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district while claiming he was a police informer, an official said on Monday.

The body of Sannu Usendi (30) was found on Sunday night at Batumpara Chowk in Orchha village of the district, a police official here said.

He was the brother of a constable of Bastar Fighters - a unit of the state police, the official said.

Usendi, a resident of Kohkameta area in the district, was staying in Narayanpur town and running a small tea shop, he said.

As per preliminary information, Naxalites kidnapped Usendi from a local market in Kutul village, around 40 km from the Narayanpur district headquarters and close to his paternal place Kohkameta, when he went there on June 28, the official said.

Naxalites murdered him, claiming he was acting as a police informer, and dumped the body in Orchha, around 20 km away from Kutul from where he was kidnapped, he said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, the official said. PTI COR TKP GK