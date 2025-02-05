Naxalites kill man after accusing him of being informer in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Dantewada, Feb 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was hacked to death by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Wednesday.

A group of unidentified Naxalites abducted Hadma Emla from his house in village Kakadi under Aranpur police station area on Tuesday night and took him to the adjoining forest, a police official said here.

As per the preliminary probe, the assailants accused him of being a police informer before slitting his throat and dumping the body near the village, the official said.

After being alerted about the incident on Wednesday morning, a police team reached the village and sent the body for autopsy.

Security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, the official added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of two men, one of them a former Naxalite, in neighbouring Bijapur district two days ago. The two were killed by Naxalites, as per the police.

Earlier on January 26, Naxalites killed a 41-year-old man in Bhairamgarh area of Bijapur, accusing him of being an informer.

On January 16, Naxalites killed a 48-year-old man in Mirtur area of Bijapur for the same reason.

According to police, 68 civilians were killed last year in separate incidents of Naxal violence in Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

Notably, local bodies elections will be held in Chhattisgarh this month.

While 173 civic bodies -- ten municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats -- will go to polls on February 11, Panchayat elections would be conducted in three phases on February 17, 20 and 23. PTI COR TKP KRK