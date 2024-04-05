Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

Mohla-Manpur, Apr 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Pitemeta village under Sitagaon police station limits along the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border, on Thursday late night, an official said.

As per preliminary information, three persons picked up the victim, Prem Singh Gawde, from his house and took him to a nearby forest, he said.

The accused threatened Gawde’s family members and warned them not to follow him, the official said.

The man was found dead on the Pitemeta-Aundhi road on the outskirts of the village this morning, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Maoist pamphlets were recovered from the spot, in which the Rajnandgaon-Kanker Border (RKB) Division of Maoists has claimed that Gawde was a police informer, the official said.

The official, however, denied Gawde's association with the police.

In the pamphlets, Naxalites also called for a boycott of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki falls under the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the second phase of general elections in the state on April 26.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the accused Naxalites, the official said. PTI COR TKP ARU