Naxalites kill road contractor in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 8 (PTI) Naxalites have allegedly killed a road construction contractor in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

The body of contractor Imtiyaz Ali was found late Sunday night near a security camp under Pamed police station limits, a senior official said.

Ali was allocated the road construction work in the area, he said.

As per preliminary information, a group of Maoist militia members abducted Ali near Metaguda security camp after thrashing him on Sunday evening, he said.

Ali's assistant rushed to the security camp and informed the police about the incident, following which a search operation was launched in the area.

Later, his body was recovered by the security personnel and sent for postmortem, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

In the past, Naxals have often tried to disrupt the road construction works by launching attacks on security forces and road contractors, damaging vehicles and machines used in the work in the state's Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. PTI COR TKP GK