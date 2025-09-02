Naxalites kill two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), Sep 2 (PTI) Two villagers have been killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have received information about the murder of two persons by Naxalites in Sirseti village under Kerlapal police station limits, an official statement said.

"Police have been verifying the inputs and taking further legal action in this connection. Details of the incident will be shared later," it added.

With this incident, nearly 35 persons have lost their lives in Naxal violence so far this year in the state's Bastar region, which comprises seven districts including Sukma.

On August 29, a 'shikshadoot' (temporary visiting teacher in government schools), was abducted and killed by Naxalites in Bijapur.

Another 'shikshadoot' was killed in a similar incident in Sukma district on August 27. PTI COR TKP -- GK