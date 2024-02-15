Naxalites killed 8 security personnel, injured 53 in Chhattisgarh in two months: Deputy CM Sharma

Raipur, Feb 15 (PTI) As many as eight security personnel lost their lives and 53 others sustained injuries in Naxal incidents in Chhattisgarh in the last two months, the state Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Eight Naxalites were also killed in separate encounters with security personnel during this period.

A total of 54 Naxal incidents, including encounters and IED (improvised explosive device) blasts, took place in the state from November 30, 2023, till January 30 this year, said Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

“Of these incidents, seven security personnel and one ‘gopniya sainik’ (secret trooper) were killed and 53 injured in 20 incidents,” Sharma said in a written reply in the House to a question by the Congress Legislative Party Leader Charan Das Mahant.

As many as eight Naxalites were also killed in four incidents during this period, the reply said.

On January 30, three CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel, including two commandos of its elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 17 others injured in an encounter with Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts. PTI TKP NR