Naxals kill cop's brother in Bijapur district on suspicion of being police informer

Bijapur, Aug 28 (PTI) A policeman's brother was hacked to death by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Timmenar village under Mirtur police station limits, the official informed.

Unidentified Naxalites stormed into the village and attacked the victim, Sudru Karam, with sharp- edged weapons, killing him on the spot, he said.

Sudru Karam, whom the Naxalites suspected to be a police informer, was the brother of head constable Sannu Karam, who is posted in neighbouring Dantewada district, the official said.

A search operation was launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

With this incident, three villagers have been killed by Naxalites in Bijapur district in the last one week on suspicion of being police informers. PTI COR TKP RSY