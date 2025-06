Bijapur, Jun 17 (PTI) Naxalites killed three villagers in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

As per the preliminary information, Maoists strangled three residents of Peddakorma (Nayapara) village to death using a rope in the evening, police said.

Police stated that Naxalites committed this cowardly act in a bid to strike terror among villagers.

Further details are awaited. PTI Cor TKP NSK