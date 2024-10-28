Nayab Saini, Adityanath attend 'Sant Sammelan' in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Oct 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday participated in the 'Sant Sammelan' at Pehowa here.

Advertisment

It was organised by Dera Sidh Baba Garib Nath Math Saraswati Tirth at Pehowa, Kurukshetra.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said the state government is committed to preserving the rich culture and traditions of Haryana.

He expressed pride in the state's cultural heritage and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a grand temple of Lord Ram has been constructed in Ayodhya.

Advertisment

Saini said Haryana celebrates the birth and death anniversaries of saints and revered personalities at the state level under the Sant-Mahapurush Vichar Samman and Prasar Yojana.

The Haryana chief minister said the sacred land of Lord Krishna, where the teachings of the Gita were imparted, is being developed as a hub of religious tourism.

On the occasion, Saini acknowledged his UP counterpart Yogi Adityanath's efforts to end 'jungle raj' which, he said, prevailed in Uttar Pradesh earlier, making the state safer, especially for women.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said development is meaningful when we preserve the heritage.

He emphasised on the need to preserve our culture and heritage and work together to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He congratulated the people of Haryana for forming the BJP government for the third time.

Advertisment

Adityanath while highlighting the positive impact of electing good leaders, which, he said, Haryana exemplified by re-electing Nayab Singh Saini, said that working selflessly, the BJP government at the centre and in states is committed towards the welfare of every section of the society.

He said that Mahakumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

Adityanath, meanwhile, pointed out that the Haryana government is fully committed to reviving the Saraswati river, while emphasizing that this effort also requires the collective responsibility of sants and the public.

Advertisment

Earlier, Mahant Pir Yogi Shernath of Dera Sidh Baba Garib Nath Math welcomed the guests and honoured them with shawls. PTI COR SUN NB NB