Nayab Saini announces 'modern' stadium, major road repair work for Palwal

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday announced a slew of projects related to infrastructure, sports, education and civic amenities for the Palwal Assembly segment.

Addressing a public meeting in Palwal, the chief minister announced an "international-level modern sports complex" for the city.

He also said a local indoor stadium will be upgraded with soundproofing at a cost of Rs 55 lakh.

Saini announced an allocation of Rs 50 crore for building basic infrastructure, such as parking facilities, rainwater drainage, sewage systems, and water supply in Sector-21, Transport Nagar.

According to an official statement, Saini said 75 roads covering 152 km in the Palwal Assembly constituency, currently under warranty, will be repaired by the agencies that built them.

In addition, a sum of Rs 37.57 crore was sanctioned for the repair of eight roads spanning 37.5 km, and Rs 40.18 crore for the renovation of 26 roads covering a length of 54.5 km.

He announced a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the remodeling of the Janauli distributary and Rs 13 crore for the construction of VR bridges in five villages.

A 66 Kilo Volt substation in Mustafabad and a 220 KV substation in the Line Par area of Palwal, were also among the projects announced.

Saini said two new schools will be opened in Palwal city, and a new grain market set up outside it.

The BJP leader said that before 2014, when Congress ruled it, the pace of development in the state was sluggish, and the problems of the common people were ignored. But that changed after the BJP government came to power, he said. PTI SUN VN VN VN