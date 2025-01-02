Nayab Saini announces weekly coordination meetings to strengthen governance

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed all Deputy Commissioners to hold weekly coordination meetings to enhance communication and synergy between the district administration and law-enforcement agencies.

Advertisment

These meetings will be attended by Superintendents of Police (SPs) or Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Jail superintendents. The primary objectives of these meetings is to enhance communication and synergy between district administration and law-enforcement agencies for effective law and order management, an official statement said here on Thursday.

They will also focus on reviewing and refining strategies to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse, expediting the resolution of public grievances, and improving public service delivery.

To ensure accountability, Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to document the deliberations and submit a brief report monthly to the Chief Secretary's office.

Advertisment

In addition to the weekly meetings, the chief minister emphasised the importance of direct public engagement.

District officers have been instructed to conduct night halts in villages at least once a month to address public grievances on the ground.

The chief minister reiterated the importance of strict compliance with earlier directives regarding night halts and regular touring by deputy commissioners and Superintendents of Police to build public trust and improve law enforcement. PTI SUN TIR TIR