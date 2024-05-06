Nayab Saini declares his, wife's combined assets at over Rs 5 crore

Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting the Karnal assembly bypolls, on Monday declared the total value of his and his wife's combined assets at over Rs 5 crore, according to his poll affidavit.

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (70), who has been fielded by the BJP from Karnal Lok Sabha seat, declared his movable and immovable assets at around Rs 2.5 crore. Khattar is a unmarried.

Saini (54) on Monday filed nomination papers for the May 25 Karnal Assembly bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of his predecessor Khattar, who also filed his papers for the Karnal parliamentary seat.

According to Saini's affidavit, the chief minister has declared cash-in-hand at Rs 1,80,000 while the one held by his wife at Rs 1,60,000.

Saini also has three Toyota cars including two Innova vehicles, one a 2014 model and another one a 2020 model.

Saini has jewellery valued at Rs 2 lakh while his wife Suman Saini has jewellery worth Rs 6.5 lakh.

Saini has declared the worth of his movable items at Rs 43.57 lakh. The worth of movable items of his wife is Rs 9.29 lakh.

The chief minister's immovable assets are valued at around Rs 4.15 crore while Suman Saini holds immovable assets at Rs 70 lakh.

The chief minister, who hails from Mirjapur Majra village in Ambala district's Naraingarh, has a piece of agriculture land and a residential building in his native village, both inherited ones.

He has declared his liabilities at Rs 81 lakh and stated that he did his LLB from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut in 2010.

Under the head of profession or occupation, Saini has stated that he is the state's chief minister, MP (in outgoing Lok Sabha) and is owner of a stone crusher at village Mirpur Kotla in Himachal's Sirmour district.

Meanwhile, Khattar, a graduate from Delhi university in 1975, has declared cash-in-hand of Rs 50,050.

He has declared his movable assets at Rs 2.14 crore which include nearly Rs 2.13 crore crore as bank deposits.

The value of his immovable assets is Rs 40 lakh, which includes 1.5 acres of agriculture land, an inherited property in his native village Binyani in Rohtak district whose value has been stated at Rs 35 lakh.

Voting for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal assembly seat will take place on May 25.

Nayab Saini, the MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra seat, was sworn in as the chief minister on March 12, replacing Khattar.

On March 13, Khattar resigned as an MLA from the Karnal assembly seat and on the same day was named as the BJP candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat. PTI SUN VSD NB NB